Kaynes Semicon mass production unit in Sanand to be ready by Sep, full capacity by 2028

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Domestic electronic components firm Kaynes Semiconductor expects the mass production unit of its Sanand chip plant to be ready by the third quarter of the current year, while the entire plant will be operational by the end of 2028, a company official said on Thursday.

During a presentation at IESA Vision Summit 2026, Kaynes Semiconductor VP for Sales, Rajeev Sethi, said that the plant is divided into three parts and one of the parts is operational.

"Unit 2, which will be the major mass manufacturing unit, will be ready by Q3 (September quarter) of this year. For Unit 3, we plan either by the end of 2027 or 2028," Sethi said.

Kaynes had set a timeline of January 2026 to begin mass production of chips from its Sanand-based outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) unit.

The company's pilot line with 3 lakh monthly chip production capacity is currently operational. Phase 2, or Unit 2, of the plant will have a production capacity of 9.2 crore chips per month, according to the presentation shared by Sethi.

Kaynes Semicon plant is being set up in Sanand with an outlay of Rs 3,307 crore. PTI PRS MR