Kaynes Technology posts rise in profit to Rs 75 cr in Q1

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Electronics company Kaynes Technology posted an increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 74.6 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.77 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue from operations of Kaynes Technology increased 33.6 per cent to Rs 673.4 crore during the quarter as against Rs 503.9 crore a year earlier.

During the quarter, the company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Kaynes Space Technology Pvt Ltd, to foray into the space sector and develop satellites of all classes, the filing added. PTI PRS TRB