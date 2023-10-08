KCP Heavy Engineering Unit delivers Gaganyaan crew module structure to ISRO

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) Diversified business group KCP Ltd has handed over the integrated air drop test - crew module structure to ISRO for its ambitious Gaganyaan mission, the company said on Sunday.

The Heavy Engineering Unit of the Chennai-based KCP Ltd received an order from the Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO for the fabrication of two IADT Crew Module structures meant for the demonstration of its technology preparedness levels before the maiden human space flight programme.

The first IADT-CM weighing 3,120 kgs, measuring 3.1 diameter and 2.6 metre height is made of aluminium and the entire structure comprises more than 100 components.

The structure would accommodate major subsystems like parachute system, pyros, avionics and buoyancy augmentation system, KCP Ltd said in a company statement here.

While the designing part was done by ISRO, the KCP-Heavy Engineering Unit fabricated and realised the module at its facilities.

At an event held in the city recently, the first IADT Crew Module was handed over to ISRO Human Space Flight Centre acting director R Hutton by KCP Group Chairperson and Managing Director V L Indira Dutt.

The Gaganyaan Mission envisages launching a crew comprising two or three members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3-day mission and bringing them back safely to the earth by facilitating the landing in sea waters.

The Crew Module structure, fabricated at KCP facilities, simulates the shape and size of the actual Gaganyaan crew module.

The Integrated Air Drop Test would be performed using an IAF chopper by taking the Crew Module to an altitude of 3.6 to 4 kms to validate the deceleration system (parachute and pyro's) performance, the statement added.