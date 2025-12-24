KDEM signs MoU with FKCCI to accelerate Karnataka’s digital economy beyond Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 24 (PTI) The KDEM on Wednesday said it has signed an MoU with the FKCCI to accelerate Karnataka’s digital economy "with a focused emphasis on district-level and cluster-based development beyond Bengaluru".

The collaboration aims to strengthen digital and innovation-led growth across Karnataka by leveraging Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry's extensive network of over 30 district chambers, alongside KDEM’s cluster-driven ecosystem development initiatives, the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission said in a statement.

The partnership will focus on advancing MSME digitisation, startup growth, investment readiness, and entrepreneurship across non-metro districts of the state.

The partnership seeks to build investment-ready ecosystems across key sectors such as IT/ITeS, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), startups, and emerging technology domains, the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Kumar Gupta, CEO, KDEM, said this partnership with FKCCI enables the KDEM to translate policy intent into execution by aligning ecosystem development with active industry participation.

"By strengthening district-level clusters, we aim to unlock new investments, accelerate entrepreneurship, and enable technology-led growth across the state," Gupta said.

FKCCI president Uma Reddy said, "This MoU creates structured pathways for industry participation in Karnataka’s expanding digital economy. Through our district chambers and member network, we will work closely with KDEM to connect enterprises, startups, and MSMEs with investment opportunities, skills development, and innovation ecosystems." The focus is on empowering district and cluster-level businesses to grow, collaborate, and scale in technology-driven sectors, she added.

Manjula N, secretary, Department of Electronics, said, "By strengthening district-level ecosystems and encouraging deeper industry engagement, we are laying the foundation for inclusive innovation, employment generation, and sustained economic development beyond Bengaluru."