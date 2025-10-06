KEC International bags new orders worth over Rs 1,100 cr

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) EPC major KEC International on Monday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,102 crore across various businesses.

The company, in a statement, said its civil business has secured an order for civil and structural works of a 150 MW thermal power plant from a leading private player in India.

The T&D (transmission and distribution) business has bagged orders for the supply of towers, hardware & poles in the Americas and the Middle East.

Various supply orders for cables and conductors have been secured in India and the overseas market by the company's cable and conductors business, according to the statement.

The transportation business has received orders in the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment in India.

The total worth of new orders is Rs 1,102 crore.

"With these orders, our YTD (year-to-date) order intake now stands at Rs 12,800 crore. The civil business has further expanded its presence in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment...transportation business continues to gain momentum in the prestigious TCAS (Kavach) segment, with orders aimed at enhancing the safety of Indian Railways through world-class technology," its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vimal Kejariwal.

An RPG Group company, KEC International, is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major with a presence in over 110 countries. PTI ABI ABI SHW