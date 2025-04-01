KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,236 cr

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) KEC International on Tuesday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,236 crore in the domestic and international markets.

The company's civil business segment has secured an order for a residential project from a leading private developer in Western India, it said in an exchange filing.

The transportation business has secured an order in the prestigious Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under 'Kavach' in India. The cable business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said, "The order in UAE has significantly expanded our order book in the Middle East substation market. Our Civil business continues to expand its client base in the residential segment with the addition of a renowned real estate developer." "With these orders, our total order intake for FY25 stands at a record level of Rs 24,600 crore, a robust growth of 36 per cent over last year," he said. PTI ABI ABI MR