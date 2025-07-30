KEC International bags new orders worth Rs 1,509 cr

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) KEC International on Wednesday said it has recently secured new orders worth Rs 1,509 crore.

The Transmission & Distribution business has secured projects that include 400 kV quad transmission lines in India, 500/ 400/ 220 kV overhead transmission lines in the overseas market, and the supply of towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas and the Middle East, a statement said.

The transportation business has bagged a joint venture order in the Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) segment under Kavach in India.

The Cables & Conductors business has secured orders to supply various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said, "Our Transportation business has further strengthened its order book in the prestigious TCAS segment (‘Kavach’) by securing another order aimed at enhancing the safety of Indian Railways through world class technology. With these orders, our YTD order intake now stands at over Rs 7,000 crore. " KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs 1,509 crore across various businesses, it stated.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major.

It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors.

It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables). It is the flagship Company of the RPG Group. PTI KKS DR DR