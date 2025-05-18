KEC International bags new T&D orders worth Rs 1,133 cr

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) RPG Group firm KEC International has secured transmission and Distribution (T&D) projects worth Rs 1,133 crore in India.

According to a company statement, it has received an order from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) to set up an 800 kV HVDC Transmission line and a 765 kV GIS Substation.

The other order is from a private developer for setting up a 400 kV Quad Transmission line, it added.

KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major,...has secured new orders of Rs 1,133 crore for Transmission & Distribution projects in India, the statement said.

"...We maintain a strong and optimistic outlook on the sector's growth, driven by the country's accelerating energy demands and the government's firm commitment to expanding renewable energy and strengthening transmission infrastructure. These orders will play a pivotal role in driving our targeted growth going forward," KEC International MD and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.

KEC International has a presence in power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipeline, and cable verticals. It has a footprint in over 110 countries.

RPG Enterprises, established in 1979, is one of India’s fastest-growing business groups with a turnover of USD 4.8 billion. PTI KKS BAL BAL