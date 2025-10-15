KEC International bags order worth Rs 1,038 cr

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Infrastructure major KEC International on Wednesday said it has secured a new order worth Rs 1,038 crore for setting up a 380 kV power substation in Saudi Arabia.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major.

It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines and cables & conductors.

KEC International, an RPG Group company, has secured a new order of Rs 1,038 crore for design, supply and installation of 380 kV GIS Substation in Saudi Arabia, the company said in a statement.

"We are delighted with the successive order wins in our T&D business. In a landmark achievement, we have secured our largest-ever substation order.

"This prestigious order in the Middle East has widened our portfolio and strengthened our presence in the region. With this strategic win, our YTD (year-to-date) order intake has surpassed Rs 16,000 crore, representing a healthy growth of 20 per cent," Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of KEC International, said.

The company has a footprint in 110-plus countries.