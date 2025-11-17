KEC International bags orders worth over Rs 1,000 cr

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) KEC International on Monday announced securing new orders worth Rs 1,016 crore across various businesses.

The civil business has secured orders in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) segment from existing clients.

In the Oil & Gas segment, the company has secured its first order in the Middle East.

The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business has secured fresh/extension orders for supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Middle East and Americas 400 kV transmission lines in the UAE.

Cables and conductors business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

KEC International Ltd, a global infrastructure EPC major, an RPG Group Company, has secured new orders of Rs 1,016 crore across various businesses, Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International said. "With these additions, our YTD order intake has crossed Rs 17,000 crore, a strong growth of ~17% over the previous year, reaffirming our confidence in achieving our growth targets." PTI ABI HVA