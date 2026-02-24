Business

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,002 cr

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) RPG Group firm KEC International on Tuesday said it has secured new orders of Rs 1,002 crore across various businesses.

The transmission & distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for 220/132 kV transmission lines, substations and EHV cabling (Composite order) in India; additional orders for a 400 kV transmission line in the international market and supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas, a company statement said.

The cables and conductors business has secured orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said, "These orders have significantly strengthened our T&D order book, led by the significant composite order secured in India T&D. The addition of this order has further diversified our customer mix in the India T&D order book. With these wins, our year-to-date order intake stands at Rs 21,300 crore".

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major.

It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines and cables & conductors.

It has a footprint in 110+ countries (includes EPC, Supply of Towers and Cables).

It is the flagship company of the RPG Group. PTI KKS KKS BAL BAL