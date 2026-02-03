KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,020 cr in India, overseas

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) KEC International has secured new work orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore across various business verticals in domestic and international markets. With these wins, the company's year-to-date order intake has crossed over Rs 20,000 crore.

In a statement, KEC International, an RPG Group Company, announced securing new orders of Rs 1,020 crore across various businesses - civil, transportation, Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and cables and conductors.

Sharing details of the projects, the company's MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said, "Our civil business has strengthened its presence in the hospital segment with an order for the construction of a multi-speciality hospital in Central India." In the transportation business, the railway siding order from a private player is a key strategic win that widens KEC's order book.

He said "subsidiary, SAE Towers, has secured successive large tower supply orders in the United States, demonstrating continued momentum in the North American T&D market. With these wins, our year-to-date order intake stands at Rs 20,300 crore." PTI ABI ABI DR DR