KEC International bags orders worth Rs 3,243 cr

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) KEC International on Monday announced securing new orders worth Rs 3,243 crore for power transmission and distribution projects.

The projects include 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd, said, "The Middle East region continues to be a strategic growth driver for us, as reflected in this order and those secured earlier this year. With the above orders, our year to date order intake stands at Rs 11,700 crore. These orders will play a key role in driving our targeted growth going forward." KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines and cables & conductors. PTI ABI HVA