KEC International bags Rs 1,034-cr orders in domestic, international markets

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) KEC International, the flagship company of the RPG Group, has secured Rs 1,034-crore new orders in the domestic and international markets.

The contracts have been secured in transmission & distribution (T&D), civil and cables verticals, the company said.

The orders include supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas, establishing a semiconductor plant for a prominent private player in India, executing an upstream project for a leading steel player in India and supply of various types of cables.

Total value of the new orders is Rs 1,034 crore.

KEC International Ltd MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said, "We are pleased to begin the financial year with prestigious order wins in emerging and high-growth segments. Our T&D business has achieved a major milestone by securing its first ever order in the STATCOM segment, representing a strategic advancement in the substation value chain." The civil business has marked entry into the semiconductor segment with a significant order from a new client and strengthened its order book in the metals & mining segment with a repeat order for an upstream project in a steel plant, he said.

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major.

It has a significant presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. PTI ABI TRB