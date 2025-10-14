KEC International bags Rs 1,064-cr order to set up transmission line in Saudi Arabia

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Infrastructure major KEC International on Tuesday said it has secured a new order worth Rs 1,064 crore for setting up a transmission line in Saudi Arabia.

KEC International Ltd, an RPG Group company, has secured a new order of Rs 1,064 crore for design, supply and installation of a 380 kV transmission line in Saudi Arabia, according to a company statement.

"The consecutive wins in Saudi Arabia, along with the earlier order wins in the Middle East, have substantially bolstered our international T&D order book.

"The Middle East region continues to be a strategic growth driver for us, as reflected in this order and the strong momentum built earlier this year. With this win, our YTD (year-to-date) order intake has surpassed Rs 15,000 crore," Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO of KEC International, said.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major.

It has a presence in verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines and cables & conductors. It has a footprint in 110-plus countries. PTI KKS SHW