KEC International gets new orders worth over Rs 1,000 cr

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Infrastructure company KEC International on Wednesday said it has secured new orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore in the domestic market.

The orders include residential projects in northern and southern India from renowned real estate developers. It also includes construction of official residences and associated facilities for defence officials, the company said.

Its civil business has secured orders worth Rs 1,002 crore, it said.

"We are pleased with the new orders in our civil business, including our largest order in the residential segment. The civil business continues to be on an exponential growth trajectory, which is reflected in the substantial repeat orders secured from existing clients across diverse segments," Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of KEC International, said.

KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company.

It has a presence in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, and urban infrastructure, solar, oil & gas pipelines, and cables.