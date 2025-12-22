KEC International gets relief from Delhi HC on Power Grid's bidding ban

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) KEC International on Monday said the Delhi High Court has allowed the company to participate in the ongoing bids of various projects, including that of Power Grid Corporation of India.

Earlier, the state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) prohibited the company from participating in its tenders for a period of nine months through an order issued on November 10, 2025.

After hearing KEC's petition, "the High Court of Delhi vide its order dated December 17, 2025... has kept the said PGCIL order in abeyance, pending passing of fresh/supplementary order, expressly dealing with all contentions raised by the Company in its reply to Show Cause Notice of PGCIL," KEC International said in a regulatory filing.

The High Court has further allowed the company to continue to participate in ongoing bids, including that of PGCIL, till PGCIL completes the aforesaid action, KEC International said.

In November, KEC International said it had an order intake of Rs 17,066 crore in year-to-date (YTD) FY26, a year-on-year growth of 17 per cent. The share of PGCIL in this year's order intake is 4 per cent, compared with 27 per cent in the previous year's order intake. PTI ABI DRR