KEC International shares settle nearly 6 pc higher

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Shares of KEC International settled nearly 6 per cent higher on Thursday after the company said it has bagged orders worth Rs 816 crore.

During the session, shares of the company zoomed 13.51 per cent to Rs 827 apiece On the BSE. Later, it climbed 5.63 per cent to close at Rs 769.60 apiece.

On the NSE, the company's stock jumped 5.46 per cent to end at Rs 768.50 per piece. During the intra-day trade, the scrip of KEC International hit its 52-week high of Rs 838.85 and 838.25 apiece on the NSE and BSE, respectively.

In volume trade, 1.85 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE, while 4.80 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day.

At the close of the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark rose 350.81 points or 0.47 per cent to close at 74,227.63. The broader Nifty jumped 80 points or 0.36 per cent to end at 22,514.65.

On Wednesday, Infrastructure EPC major KEC International said it has secured new orders worth Rs 816 crore across its various businesses.

Its civil business has secured orders for infrastructure projects in India, including setting up a steel plant in North India, building a cement plant in Central India, and setting up a plant for carbon derivatives in East India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for supply of towers in the US, while the cable business has been tasked to supply various types of cables in Indian and overseas markets, it added.

Mumbai-headquartered KEC International is the flagship company of the RPG Group. PTI HG SHW