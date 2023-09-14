Kedaara invests over Rs 1,000 crore in K12 Techno Services

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) Private equity firm Kedaara Capital on Thursday announced an investment in education and technology services provider K12 Techno Services for a significant minority stake, in a deal pegged at over Rs 1,000 crore.

Advertisment

Peak XV Partners, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India, has partially exited its investment in the company, according to a statement.

People in the know said the deal is worth around Rs 1,000 crore.

The investment will support the company's mission of providing high-quality education and technology services to the K-12 segment, it added.

Advertisment

At present, K12 Techno serves more than 900 educational institutions with education, content, and technology services which are used by 3 lakh students till class 12.

Its revenues have grown at a compounded annual growth rate of more than 40 per cent over the last five years.

"India has over 260 million students enrolled in the K-12 segment, that aspire for accessible, high-quality holistic education.

"K12 Techno has done tremendous work to help schools bridge this gap by leveraging technology and process orientation," Kedaara's managing partner Sunish Sharma and managing director Anant Gupta said in a joint statement. PTI AA RAM