Keel of state-of-the-art vessel laid at CSL for Cyprus-based company

Kochi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Cochin Shipyard Ltd has laid the keel for a state-of-the-art Commissioning Service Operation Vessel, the company said on Friday.

The CSOV is one the two being constructed for Cyprus-based Pelagic Wind Services Ltd, it said in a release on Friday.

The keel-laying ceremony for the vessel, named Pelagic Walu, took place on December 12. It was attended by Andre Groenweld, CEO of Pelagic Wind Services Ltd, alongside Sreejith K N, Director (Operations), Harikrishnan S, Executive Director (Shipbuilding), and senior officials from CSL and the foreign company.

Representatives from Classification Society DNV and other stakeholders were also present, according to the release.

The hybrid-electric vessel is equipped with a large 2800 kWh lithium-ion battery pack to enhance operational efficiency and reduce emissions, CSL stated. Additionally, the vessel has been designed to accommodate future methanol fuel operations.

"These enhancements establish the vessel as a pivotal asset in advancing the renewable energy sector, underscoring its critical role in achieving global sustainable energy goals," CSL said.

The vessel, measuring 93 meters in length and 19.5 meters in breadth, is based on the Kongsberg UT 5520 MH design. This design is optimised for improved safety, operability, seakeeping performance, and reduced fuel consumption. It can accommodate up to 120 personnel, including wind farm technicians, with DNV comfort class notations.

CSL highlighted that the project reflects its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration, further solidifying its position as a leading shipyard for constructing specialised, next-generation vessels.