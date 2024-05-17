Keeping close watch on steel imports: SAIL Chairman

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) SAIL, the country's largest steel player, is keeping a close watch on the imports of the commodity, the company's Chairman Amarendu Prakash said on Friday.

The official made the remarks while replying to a question on the impact of the US imposing heavy tariffs on various Chinese items such as electric vehicles, batteries, steel, solar cells, and aluminium.

"We are keenly watching the imports," Praksh told PTI on the sidelines of a national workshop 'Forging Sustainability in Steel Sector' organised by the Ministry of Steel in the national capital.

Recently, Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran had also said there is a need to be watchful about the imports of steel.

As per official figures, India reported a 38 per cent surge in steel imports to 8.319 million tonnes, becoming a net importer of the commodity during the 2023-24 financial year.

Steelmakers have been raising concerns on increasing imports from certain countries, mainly China and seeking the government's intervention on the issue.

Domestic players have also been demanding a curb on imports and review of free trade agreements (FTAs) with several countries. PTI ABI TRB