Keeping onion markets shut for 11 days for Diwali causing hardship to farmers: Dighole

Nashik, Oct 17 (PTI) The decision to keep onion markets closed for 11 days during Diwali has caused severe financial losses to already distressed farmers, Maharashtra State Onion Growers Association founder-president Bharat Dighole said on Friday.

The government must stop treating farmers as if they are of no consequence, Dighole said in a statement.

"Farmers toil day and night to produce onions, and when they bring their produce to the market, they are greeted with a 'market closed' board. This injustice has been going on for years. Even during auspicious occasions like Diwali, farmers only face hardship," he said.

"Market yards are not private entities; they exist because of the labour and produce of farmers. Keeping auctions suspended for such long periods is unfair. Market closure rights should be limited only to key festive days, and officials or traders responsible for hurting farmers' interests must face action," Dighole added.

It is essential for the state government to enforce strict discipline in Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs), he said.

"The government must take immediate cognizance of the issue and implement concrete measures to compensate farmers' losses. Onion growers are already facing rock-bottom prices, pushing them into economic distress. If markets remain shut for extended periods, a sudden surge in arrivals after reopening will further crash prices," he pointed out.

The government must regulate onion markets efficiently and ensure transparent, farmer-friendly operations, Dighole said. PTI MR BNM