KEF Holdings Meitra Hospital joins KKR's healthcare platform

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) KEF Holdings on Monday said its Kozhikode-based Meitra Hospital will enter into a strategic partnership with global investment firm KKR's healthcare platform in India.

Founded by entrepreneur Faizal E Kottikollon, KEF Holdings has presence across manufacturing, healthcare, and wellness.

Spanning 450,000 square feet, Meitra has 220 individual patient rooms and suites.

"This strategic partnership with KKR’s healthcare platform will enable us to accelerate that vision, expand our capabilities, and deliver even greater value to the communities we serve," KEF Holdings & Meitra Hospital Chairman Faizal Kottikollon said in a statement.

The Dubai-based firm did not disclose financial details.