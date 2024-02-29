Kejriwal govt likely to present Delhi budget on Monday

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) The Delhi government is likely to present its budget for the 2024-25 financial year on March 4, sources in the AAP dispensation said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The Economic Survey and the Outcome Budget for the financial year 2023-24 are likely to be presented on Friday.

"The budget is likely to be tabled in the Assembly early next week. It will in all probability be presented before the Assembly on Monday," a source told PTI.

The source also said that with 2024 being an election year, the government could make some major announcements.

Advertisment

"This is the election year. Expect some major announcements in the budget," said the source.

This will be Atishi's first budget as Finance minister after she was inducted into the cabinet last year in March.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on February 15 and was supposed to end on February 21.

Advertisment

The session was extended till the first week of March with Atishi citing a delay in budget finalisation due to certain reasons and sending it for approval to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The budget is likely to have a focus on education, health, power and roads among others.

Last year, the budget was presented by Kailash Gahlot, who was allotted the finance portfolio, in the aftermath of the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case on February 26. PTI SLB SLB NB MR