Kejriwal to dedicate thermal power plant to Punjab people on Feb 11

Chandigarh, Feb 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will dedicate the 540-MW thermal power plant at Goindwal Sahib in Tarn Taran district on February 11, state power minister Harbhajan Singh said on Thursday.

The state government bought this plant, which was earlier owned by GVK Power, at an outlay of Rs 1,080 crore last month, claiming that it was the first private power plant bought by the government.

The power minister said the acquisition process of the power plant was completed on February 7.

This power plant has been named as Sri Guru Amardas Thermal Power Plant after the third Sikh Guru.

"Now, the thermal power plant of GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Limited is a property of the Punjab Government", he added.

He said the talks are going on with the Union Ministry of Power so that coal from Pachhwara coal mine shall be made available to run this plant.

The plant has about 1,100 acres of land, of which about 700 acres have been utilized for the construction of the project and around 400 acres are still unused, he said. PTI CHS MR MR