Kellanova, Varaha launch 5-year corn regenerative prog for 5,000 smallholder farmers in Maha

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Global snacking company, with brands like Pringles, Kellanova, on Tuesday said it has partnered with Varaha, a carbon removal project developer in Asia, to roll out a five-year regenerative corn program in Maharashtra.

The project aims to bring 5,000 smallholder farmers and 12,500 acres of corn land in Maharashtra under sustainable practices over the next five years, Kellanova said in a statement.

It will involve a multi-stakeholder model, farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations, local NGOs, and scientific partners.

By enabling corn farmers to shift towards methods that improve soil health, cut fertiliser use, and improve yields, the initiative aims to sequester and reduce nearly 1,00,000 tons of CO2 emissions, directly supporting the reduction in the company's supply chain carbon footprint, the company stated.

"Our program with Varaha proves that climate action and farmer prosperity can go hand in hand. Consumers today expect the food they eat to be responsibly sourced, and this program sets a model that others in the industry can follow," added Shaughan Kennedy, Vice President AMEA Supply Chain at Kellanova.

"With this project, we're combining strong science, cutting-edge digital tools, and deep farmer engagement to deliver measurable climate and livelihood impact," said Madhur Jain, Co-founder & CEO, Varaha.