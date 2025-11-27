Kellton acquires Kumori Technologies for Rs 52.5 crore

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Technology firm Kellton on Thursday said it has acquired the entire stake of IT services firm Kumori Technologies in an all-cash deal for Rs 52.5 crore.

The acquisition includes an upfront strategic investment of about Rs 26.50 crore, to be completed by the third quarter of 2025-26.

The remaining Rs 26 crore will be paid as an earn-out consideration based on Kumori's performance over the next three financial years, according to regulatory filings by Kellton.

"Acquisition of Kumori Technologies Services Private Limited by way of subscription to its equity shares, for an aggregate consideration of up to Rs 52.50 crore...in one or more tranches. Upon completion of the investment, the company will hold 100 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Kumori, and consequently, Kumori will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company," the company said.

Kumori Technologies, a ServiceNow service provider, offers cloud computing solutions, DevOps, managed services, and end-to-end workflow modernisation. The company reported a revenue of Rs 18.56 crore in FY25.

The acquisition aims to enhance the company's platform-led digital transformation capabilities to help accelerate high-margin consulting, implementation, and managed services, broaden its geographic presence, and strengthen enterprise relationships through workflow automation and AI-based integrations.

"This acquisition marks a strategic step in our journey to build future-ready digital enterprises. The combined strengths of Kellton and Kumori will help enterprises move from fragmented tools to unified digital architectures powered by AI and automation," Karanjit Singh, CEO of Kellton, said.