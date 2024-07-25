Keltron bags Rs 17 crore order to manufacture transducer elements for defence sector

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 25 (PTI) State-run electronics company Keltron has once again received a significant order worth Rs 17 crore from the defence sector, state Industries Minister P Rajeeve said on Thursday.

Kuttipuram Keltron Electro Ceramics Limited (KECL), a subsidiary of Keltron, has received an order worth Rs 17 crore, which is the biggest order received by KECL from the field of Defence Electronics, Rajeeve said.

"An order has been received by Bharat Electronics Limited, Bangalore to manufacture advanced transducer elements required for sonars on the ASW shallow watercraft, one of the flagship projects of the Indian Navy. Based on the order, KECL will manufacture more than 2,000 transducer elements," Rajeeve said in a release.

The industries department said transducers are the main component of hydrophones, the devices used to detect the presence of other ships and submarines through sound waves under the sea, which helps ensure maritime security.

KECL is a major public sector undertaking (PSU) that manufacture transducers domestically in the country.

Keltron has been manufacturing a variety of defence electronics equipment for the Indian Navy for underwater usage for many years. Last month, it secured a major order worth ₹97 crore from the Indian Navy.

Rajeev said the continuous orders received by Keltron in the defence electronics sector show the technological excellence achieved by the PSU. PTI RRT RRT ANE