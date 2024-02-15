Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan ties up with Bharat BillPay

Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has tied up with NPCI's Bharat BillPay to enable tuition fee payments through the digital mode.

KVS runs Kendriya Vidyalayas that have a student population of over 1.4 million. Bharat BillPay is a subsidiary of the NPCI.

Under the agreement, the NPCI platform will act as an education fee category biller, a statement said on Thursday, adding that the payments will be powered by the Union Bank of India.

Parents of over 1.4 million students enrolled in central schools nationwide can pay their wards school fees seamlessly through BHIM-UPI and other Bharat BillPay-enabled channels like PhonePe and Google Pay, Noopur Chaturvedi, chief executive of Bharat BillPay, said.

Currently, Bharat BillPay offers a wide range of bill payment and collection services. PTI BEN RAM