Kenstar ropes in Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa as brand ambassadors for air cooler

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Appliances maker Kenstar on Wednesday said it has roped in Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as its brand ambassadors for air cooler.

The company, which is among the leading players in the branded air cooler segment, expects its association with Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa will help this season to connect with a wider audience.

"Kenstar has always prided itself in being the leader in innovation in the coolers category, a value we share with Rajkummar in his ability to continually portray path-breaking roles. With Technology, Performance and Style at its core, Kenstar is ready to beat summers with a magnificent lineup of coolers which is simply unmatched," Kenstar CEO Sunil Jain said.

Kenstar has a lineup of over 50 coolers, ranging from 12 litres to 150 litres, he added.

*** iD Fresh partners with Tata Motors; inducts 1st batch of zero-emission Ace EVs * iD Fresh, a Bengaluru-based innovative fresh food brand, on Wednesday announced its partnership with Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, to convert its entire delivery fleet to electric.

Half of iD Fresh Food's delivery fleet will be converted by 2025 and the remaining half by 2027, according to a joint statement.

The company has procured its maiden batch of Ace EV for their Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi markets and the plan is to convert its entire fleet to EV, across India, the US and UAE markets, the joint statement said. PTI KRH SHW