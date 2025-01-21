Kenvue launches WHO-approved ready-to-drink oral rehydration solution

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Kenvue has launched a ready-to-drink version of WHO-approved oral rehydration solution for diarrhea-induced dehydration.

Ready-to-drink ORS provides patients with a solution which ensures accurate osmolarity as recommended by WHO. It is easy to consume in ready-to-drink format and delivers rehydration to fight diarrhea.

"We continue to bring science backed innovations and work closely with healthcare practitioners to keep advancing the science behind hydration solutions. The launch of new ready-to-drink ORS-WHO approved formula underscores our unwavering commitment to fight and address diarrheal dehydration with convenience," Manish Anandani, Managing Director, India, Kenvue said.

According to the WHO, diarrhea continues to be a major global health challenge with nearly 1.7 billion cases of childhood diarrheal disease every year.

In India, diarrhea remains the third leading cause of death in children, especially those under 5 years. Oral rehydration salts (ORS) recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) is the gold standard in the treatment of diarrhea, yet it remains under-prescribed.

As per National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-21), ORS coverage amongst children under 5 years, though improving, continues to be low (60.6 per cent).

According to a Kenvue study, "Wide Variability in Osmolarity of Reconstituted Powdered Oral Rehydration Salts Due to Disparity in the Method of Preparation Among Indian Consumers” published in Journal of Applied Pharmaceutical Sciences revealed substantial preparation errors in powdered ORS solutions that may compromise their efficacy and may pose risks during diarrheal dehydration.

Similarly, a study on knowledge and practices regarding oral rehydration therapy among mothers in the rural area of Vasind, India highlighted common preparation errors faced by caregivers when preparing ORS powder.

The study mentioned that while 122 mothers were aware of ORS packets to be dissolved in 1 litre of water, only 32 per cent mothers had accurate knowledge on preparation of ORS, yet nearly half of these mothers followed wrong practice of preparing ORS. PTI PLB DRR