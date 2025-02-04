Kenya expects 20 pc growth in tourist arrivals from India in 2025

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) Kenya is expecting 20 per cent growth in footfalls from India as it has received higher enquiries and planned promotional campaigns in the Asian country, an official said.

In 2024, Kenya hosted 106,863 visitors from India compared to 95,038 tourists in the previous year, a 12.4 per cent increase, according to the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) data.

"Immediate feedback from the travel trade was positive, with lots of travel inquiries around Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) and leisure expected across the season. We are also stepping up our promotional activities in India to attract more visitors from the country. Therefore, we expect that there will be a 20 per cent rise in tourist arrivals from India this year from 2024," Kenya Association of Tour Operators (KATO) Chief Executive Officer Fred Kaigwa said in a statement.

The travel trade roadshows that have been conducted in the key cities of Ahmedabad, Bangalore, and Kolkata, have made Kenya's presence felt as a destination, which is likely to translate this into sales, he added.

KTB CEO June Chepkemei said, "As India is part of the emerging markets, we are going to pull out all the stops in partnership with the private sector to ensure that the destination remains top of mind among Indian travellers and investors in the tourism sector alike."