KEP Engineering to invest Rs 100 cr over next 5 years

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Hyderabad-based KEP Engineering on Thursday said that it plans to pump in Rs 100 crore over the next five years to ramp up its manufacturing capacity and accelerate the deployment of sustainable wastewater treatment solutions across industrial sectors in the country.

"We are looking forward to an investment of Rs 100 crore over the next five years to expand our manufacturing capacities and enhance engineering capabilities.

"This is expected to facilitate Rs 500 crore in annual revenue over the next five years, supported by expanded manufacturing scale, a stronger domestic vendor network, and deeper engagement with high-growth industrial sectors," company's Managing Director Malu Kamble said.

The company, he said, is also prioritising resource recovery and circular water reuse systems to help industries achieve long-term operational resilience.

"The next decade of Indian industry will be shaped by sustainability, accountability, and water security. Our expansion is dedicated to next-generation Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems that are smarter, more efficient and scalable," he said.

This investment reflects the company's commitment to supporting industries with reliable and intelligent waste treatment technologies that reduce water dependency and meet compliance expectations, Kamble added.

The company specialises in industrial wastewater treatment and zero liquid discharge systems.

Since its inception in 2010, KEP Engineering has commissioned over 600 wastewater treatment systems, enabling the treatment of 80 million litres per day of hazardous and industrial waste. The company serves 35 industrial segments, including pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, textiles, steel, food processing, energy and solar manufacturing. PTI SID HVA