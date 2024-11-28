Kerala, Adani Ports sign supplementary agreement to enhance Vizhinjam Seaport development

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced the signing of a supplementary concession agreement between the state government and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, ensuring the future development of the international seaport, the first phase of which is now slated for commissioning next month.

Advertisment

As per the agreement signed on Thursday, the project, envisioned as a transformative step in Kerala's maritime infrastructure, will see its second and third phases nearing completion by 2028.

These phases will involve an additional investment of Rs 10,000 crore, expanding the port's capacity to 30 lakh Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEU).

"We have entered a supplementary concession agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port PVT LTD on @PortOfVizhinjam to extend the project period for 5 yrs & commission the port by December. As the 2nd & 3rd phases near completion by 2028, an investment of ₹10,000 crore will be made, expanding the port's capacity to 30 lakh TEU," Vijayan said in a post on 'X'.

Advertisment

We have entered a supplementary concession agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port PVT LTD on @PortOfVizhinjam to extend the project period for 5 yrs & commission the port by December. As the 2nd & 3rd phases near completion by 2028, an investment of ₹10,000 crore will be made,… pic.twitter.com/WcXrml0F8z — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 28, 2024

"This milestone underlines our commitment to comprehensive development & global connectivity," he added.

Advertisment

The project timeline has been extended by five years, taking into account things such as the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters such as the Ockhi cyclone, and floods.

Due to delays, a penalty of Rs 219 crore has been imposed, with Rs 43.8 crore to be paid to the state. The remaining amount will be withheld until 2028.

If the project is not fully completed by 2028, the five-year extension will be cancelled, and the withheld amount will be collected by the government.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference after the signing of the agreement, Kerala Port Minister V N Vasavan said that through the intervention of the state government, the completion of the Vizhinjam International Port project would enable revenue gains for the government sooner than initially envisioned.

He said that the current agreement ensures that the government will receive more revenue than under the original contract.

According to the previous agreement, the government was supposed to start receiving a share of the port's revenue only from the 15th year after the port began operations, which would have been from 2034, he said.

Advertisment

"Due to delays in project completion for various reasons, the Adani Group was only required to provide revenue shares starting from 2039. However, under the current agreement, the government will start receiving a share of the revenue from the port as early as 2034. This means that even with delays in construction, the government will receive more revenue than initially planned from Adani Port Company," the minister said.

He noted that under the old agreement, the government's share was based on the revenue from the first phase of the port. "However, since the construction of all phases is expected to be completed by 2028, the profit share from the total revenue, once all four phases are operational, will be provided by the Adani Company to the government starting in 2034," Vasavan said.

The minister said that of the Rs 8,867 crore needed for the Vizhinjam port project, Rs 5,595 crore is to be borne by the state government. This allocation is designated for the state's Viability Gap Funding share, construction of the access road, land acquisition, rail connectivity, and compensation for livelihood loss.

Advertisment

So far, the state government has spent Rs 2,159.39 crore of the Rs 5,595 crore it is responsible for, the minister added.

He said that Adani's contribution amounts to Rs 2,454 crore, while the central government's share stands at Rs 817.80 crore. The central share has yet to be received, he added.