Kerala aims to have 15,000 startups by 2026: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kochi, Feb 21 (PTI) Kerala aims to have 15,000 startups and create 1 lakh employment opportunities by 2026, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday.

In his inaugural address at the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) here, he said the state has made major strides in the startup sector.

In the last 8 years, Kerala has witnessed the establishment of 6,200 startups with an investment of Rs 5,800 crore creating 62,000 employment opportunities.

"We aim to establish 15,000 startups and create one lakh employment opportunities by 2026," he said.