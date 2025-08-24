Kerala Aviation Summit calls for transforming state into global aviation hub

Kochi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Kerala Aviation Summit 2025 concluded on Sunday with a call for transforming the state into a global aviation hub by integrating its tourism and aviation sectors for sustainable growth.

The two-day summit, attended by policymakers and industry leaders, also suggested turning Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) into a transit hub, a CIAL statement said.

The event was organised with an aim to chart a sustainable growth path to elevate Kerala as a top-tier global destination, it said.

"The central theme of the summit was the sustainable growth achieved by integrating aviation, tourism, and logistics. Experts noted that these sectors, by working together, can boost economic growth, enhance the traveller experience, and attract more international tourists.

"The need to implement innovative ideas was also emphasized. Discussions covered improving airport infrastructure, increasing international flight connectivity, promoting regional air travel, and implementing sustainable practices," the statement said.

The slogan of the summit was 'Giving Wings to Kerala' and panel discussions on the final day focused on the topics of 'Tourism Potential and the Aviation Sector' and 'Air Cargo Logistics, Innovation, Infrastructure, and Future Potential'.

During one such discussion, experts emphasised the need to fully leverage CIAL’s immense potential to become a destination hub, the statement said.

Tourism Secretary K Biju highlighted that the aviation industry plays a decisive role in the development of Kerala’s tourism sector.

Strengthening hotel chains and introducing Uber-model taxi systems are essential, noted Adeeb Ahamed, Founder and MD of Twenty14 Holdings and Lulu Financial Holdings, according to the statement.

He also suggested that a home check-in facility could significantly enhance passenger convenience.

At the closing ceremony, CIAL MD S Suhas stated that the biggest achievement of the summit was the realisation of Kerala's immense untapped potential.

He, according to the CIAL statement, described the discussions as stimulating for the aviation sector.

Suhas assured that CIAL would provide all necessary support for the aviation industry and Kerala's economic growth through infrastructure development and policy-making, promising to implement all recommendations that emerged from the summit.

Kochi Municipal Corporation Mayor M Anil Kumar, the chief guest at the closing ceremony, remarked that CIAL has successfully proven to the world that it is an excellent model of public-private partnership, the statement said. PTI HMP HMP ROH