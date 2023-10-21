Kerala-based startup bags prestigious awards

Kochi, Oct 21 (PTI) A company under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), which primarily connects devotees with temples through a cost-free Customer Relationship Management Solution (CRM), has bagged two prestigious awards in a week’s time, boosting its profile fuelled by three years of ground-breaking ‘BookSeva’.

Advertisment

InIT Solutions Pvt Ltd was honoured with the ‘Emerging Startup of the Year 2023 Award’, followed by another at the Entrepreneurship Conclave 2023 (EC2023) earlier this month, a press release said here on Saturday.

The 2011-founded InIT, whose CRM solution is tailored specifically for temple administration, won the first of the two honours on September 30 at the HSX2.0 event hosted by Headstart at SAP Labs Bangalore, it said.

The second came at the October 7-8 EC2023 organised by the World Konkani Centre, Saraswath Chamber and UK & Co, it said.

Advertisment

InIT won the ‘Emerging Startup’ recognition at a competition between 1,000 startups from across the country.

The company emerged in the standout selections among the 70 startups shortlisted, earning it the spotlight at the Bharath Pitchathon 2.0, it said.

As for the EC2023 honour, the event recognised InIT Solutions Pvt Ltd as one of the ‘Top 5 Startups’ that had excelled in the SharkTank Pitching competition.

Advertisment

The event was held before experts such as Infosys former director Mohandas Pai and Jyothi Labs ex-CEO Ullas Kamath besides 300-plus visionary entrepreneurs, investors and corporate representatives from across India.

Each of these top startups, including InIT, won a prize of Rs 5 lakh, the statement further said.

Besides ‘BookSeva’, InIT assists temples in streamlining their day-to-day operations by implementing an ERP (enterprise resource planning) system.

Advertisment

Notable Kerala temple administrations associating with InIT are Guruvayur, those under Cochin Devaswom Board and Attukal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

InIT Solutions, which is based at Vennala in the city, is working towards expanding its services to temple management across India, it added.

KSUM is Kerala government’s nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities. PTI LGK ANE