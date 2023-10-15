Kerala-based startup Tranzmeo to take part in US energy conference on tech solutions ATCE

Kochi, Oct 15 (PTI) Kerala-based startup Tranzmeo has secured an exclusive invitation to the prestigious Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE) 2023, organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers in the US.

Tranzmeo is the sole Indian startup representing the energy sector at this global event, the company said.

Tranzmeo's expertise in remote pipeline monitoring and safety earned it the prestigious invitation to US Energy Conference for oil and gas pipeline leak and theft prevention, the company said in a release.

The company currently monitors approximately 5,000 kilometres of pipelines across India and stands as the sole player in this sector within the country.

CEO and Founder of Tranzmeo Safil Sunny expressed immense pride in this significant achievement and said the recognition was a milestone for Tranzmeo and a moment of immense pride for Kerala's startup ecosystem.

"It affords us a unique opportunity to globally showcase our innovative solutions, furthering our mission to enhance remote pipeline monitoring, curtail environmental impact, and uphold safety standards within the oil and gas industry," he said.

Sunny said the conference also paves the way for their entry into the US market and also sets the stage for international expansion.

"We were selected by the Society among thousands of applicants due to the innovativeness of our disruptive technology. Among the myriad of applications, they have chosen us as one of the 10 startups from around the world to present our solutions at the conference," he added.

Tranzmeo is at the forefront of employing cutting-edge technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning, photonics, and fibre sensing, to proactively detect issues such as leaks and intrusions in pipelines, thereby leading to substantial reductions in fuel loss and environmental harm, the release said.

"The solutions provided by the company have proven to be an effective deterrent against theft in the pipelines, a prevalent concern in the energy sector," it said. PTI RRT RRT ANE