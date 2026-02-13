Kerala becomes first state in India to frame Urban Policy

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) Kerala on Friday became the first state in the country to frame a comprehensive Urban Policy, laying out a long-term development roadmap as it moves rapidly towards an urban future.

The policy envisions Kerala in 2050 as "a continuous network of climate-smart cities and towns, ensuring scientific planning and good governance." The state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, approved the draft Urban Policy prepared by the Local Self Government Department, marking the culmination of nearly two years of sustained work, a CMO release said here.

The initiative was first announced in the 2023–24 state budget.

In December 2023, the government constituted the Kerala Urban Policy Commission, bringing together national and international experts.

The commission submitted the Nava Kerala Urban Policy report to the Chief Minister in March 2025.

To hold wider discussions on the report, the government organised a global conference in Kochi in September.

Ministers, mayors, elected representatives and experts from India and abroad took part in detailed deliberations on urbanisation.

Suggestions that emerged during the conference were later incorporated into the final policy.

According to estimates by the Urban Policy Commission, Kerala is expected to become nearly 80 per cent urbanised by 2050.

Urban growth is projected to spread in a decentralised manner across densely populated regions between the high ranges and the coastal belt.

With climate change posing increasing challenges, the Urban Policy is intended to serve as a foundational document for approaching urban development in a scientific manner, including in environmentally sensitive areas.

It also outlines ways to harness urbanisation to support the state's economic growth.

Drawing from Kerala's tradition of decentralised governance and participatory planning, the policy aims to promote inclusive development and ensure that the benefits of urbanisation are accessible to all sections of society.

Along with improving the quality of urban infrastructure, the policy seeks to reduce social and spatial inequalities and strengthen social support systems.

The Urban Policy focuses on key thematic areas such as reforms in laws and institutional systems, capacity building and strengthening of governance structures, people-centric services and programmes, infrastructure development, and spatial and strategic planning. PTI TGB ROH