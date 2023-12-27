Kerala CM inaugurates new board for transparent job recruitment processes in state PSUs

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 27 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday inaugurated an autonomous board established by the state government to recruit efficient and skilled candidates for public sector units through a transparent selection process.

Advertisment

The board aims to enhance the efficiency of public sector institutions in the state, he said during the inauguration of the Kerala Public Enterprises (Selection and Recruitment) Board, and it's office at Vellayambalam.

The chief minister said that the recruitment of public sector undertakings under the Department of Industries and Commerce will be under the board's purview in the first phase.

Additionally, PSUs under other departments can also utilise its services for recruitment purposes.

Advertisment

Vijayan said that the board was established to assist PSUs in achieving better revenue and profitability through professionalism.

He highlighted the significant role of public sector units in the development of the industrial sector, emphasising that it shouldn't be overshadowed by the private sector.

Meanwhile, a release issued by the office of state Industries Minister P Rajeev said the establishment of the board fulfills a promise made by the ruling LDF in its manifesto.

Advertisment

It said the primary purpose of the autonomous body is to identify capable and skilled candidates for positions within public sector units.

The recruitment process conducted by the board is characterised by transparency, and it adheres to the principle of reservation, the release said.

The board's initial responsibilities include the selection process for various posts in 20 public sector institutions under the administrative control of the Department of Industry and Commerce.

Advertisment

The board has been entrusted with the selection for the appointment of managing directors in 22 public sector institutions and the selection process for the post of Managing Director in 12 PSUs has been completed.

The board's purview also extends to contractual appointments of more than one year in public sector institutions.

In May, the government issued an order constituting a special recruitment board, and a five-member board has since come into existence.

The chairman of the board is former Chief Secretary V P Joy. PTI TGB TGB KH