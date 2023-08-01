Kerala CM launches LEAP Coworks, a rebranded KSUM

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched LEAP Coworks, a rebranded version of the Kerala Startup Mission’s (KSUM), which is aimed at adding a thrust to the innovation ecosystem in the state.

Along with the launch of LEAP, which is short for Launch, Empower, Accelerate, Prosper, the CM also inaugurated the refurbished headquarters of KSUM in Thiruvananthapuram, a government release said.

Besides that, Vijayan also inaugurated the first phase of the country's first Digital Science Park.

In a tweet, the CM said the park would catalyse Kerala's progress as a thriving hub for digital technologies.

"Kerala, which pioneered India's 1st IT park 3 decades ago, has once again set an exemplary model by founding the country's 1st Digital Science Park. Today, inaugurated the 1st phase of the park, which aims to catalyse #Kerala's progress as a thriving hub for digital technologies," he tweeted.

Regarding the LEAP Coworks programme, the government said that the new KSUM headquarters at Technopark here has been rebranded as LEAP Coworks Space.

"By this move, KSUM expects to provide standardised co-working spaces across the state for the startups," it said.

After the launch of the LEAP membership card and inauguration of the LEAP Coworks, Vijayan went around the workspaces, complete with state-of-the-art infrastructure, the release said.

LEAP aims to help empower startups and foster their culture of innovation, the release said.

"The new space aims to create an environment that nurtures innovation, encourages networking and facilitates the success of startups and entrepreneurs," KSUM said.

The LEAP Coworks space will offer state-of-the-art infrastructure, well-designed workspaces and meeting rooms, besides high-speed internet connectivity and other essential amenities required for a productive work environment, it said.

Even after the transformation into a coworking model, KSUM will continue to provide valuable incubation support services to startups, including mentorship programmes, business development assistance, access to funding opportunities and expert guidance.

Through LEAP, KSUM will introduce flexible membership plans to accommodate the various needs of the startups, including hot desks, dedicated desks and private office spaces, it said.

The exclusive LEAP Coworks card will give startups, professionals, angels and venture capitalists unparalleled access to KSUM's premium facilities and will also facilitate subsidised access to all LEAP centre facilities besides providing access to book Flexi Workstations and KSUM's partner incubation centres across the state, it said.

"For registration, visit leap.startupmission.in, it added.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state. PTI HMP HMP ROH