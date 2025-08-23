Kerala CM lays foundation stone for Adani Logistics Park in Kerala

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Adani Group's logistics park in Kalamassery, marking what officials described as a milestone in the state’s industrial development.

The project, part of the state government's Invest Kerala Global Summit, will be developed on 70 acres with an initial investment of more than Rs 600 crores.

The park is designed to cover over 13 lakh square feet and will offer integrated logistics facilities, new technologies and systems to support sustainable growth.

In his address, Chief Minister Vijayan described the project as a new step in the industrial history of Kerala. Industries Minister P Rajeev chaired the ceremony.

The state government said the project is expected to strengthen Kerala's industrial infrastructure and create new business opportunities in the region.