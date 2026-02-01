Kerala CM slams Union budget, accuses Centre of neglecting state

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday strongly criticised the Union Budget, saying it exposes the Centre's continued discrimination and neglect towards the state.

In a statement here, Vijayan said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had deliberately overlooked the fact that Kerala is also part of India's map.

Reacting sharply to the budget presented by Sitharaman in Parliament, Vijayan said long-standing demands of the state, including an AIIMS, seven high-speed corridors for railway development, and a special package for Vizhinjam port, were completely ignored.

The chief minister also expressed disappointment over the finance commission allocation, noting that the rejection of the demand to increase Kerala's share, which remains at 41 per cent, undermines federal principles.

He said Union ministers from Kerala must respond to this neglect. PTI TGB ADB