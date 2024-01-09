Kerala CM to inaugurate massive office space in Technopark IT hub in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 9 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday will inaugurate an office space spanning 1.5 million square feet at the Technopark IT hub here.

The newly constructed office space, called Niagara, would be an addition to the IT hub and is expected to attract new companies there as well as transform the city's skyline, a release issued by investment company Taurus India said.

Niagara is part of a mixed-use development project of 5 million square feet in downtown Trivandrum, which would comprise a mall, a non-SEZ office building, a residential development and a business hotel, the release said.

The 13-floor tall office building has parking facilities on seven floors that can accommodate about 1,350 car parks, it said.

"Niagara is expected to house some of the premier marquee corporates and Fortune 100 companies on a long-term lease basis, with a total leasable area of 1 million square feet, out of which 85 per cent of the space leasing has been completed.

"The design and development practices incorporate the best industry practices and implement some of the essential global climate change and sustainability requirements, achieving a LEED Gold Certification (LEED – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design)," the release said.

The facility also offers functional amenities for the occupants, a food court and a childcare center, it said.

"The commencement of the operation of this asset is poised to make Trivandrum one of the next IT destinations for global companies to anchor, creating new opportunities for businesses and investors," the release said.

The building has been constructed in the Embassy Taurus Tech Zone -- an SEZ development by Taurus Investment Holdings and Embassy Group, a real estate developer, it added.