Kerala CM unveils logo of Vizhinjam Port

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (PTI) As the initial phase of the ambitious international seaport coming up at Vizhinjam is nearing completion, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiled its logo and identity at a function held here on Wednesday.

The port will be known as Vizhinjam International Seaport, Thiruvananthapuram.

Official sources said the logo would help the port's identity on the global maritime trade map.

Addressing the function, the chief minister said the Vizhinjam Port is a dream project for Kerala, and it offers a wide scope for the state in the international maritime trade sector.

He said the first ship would dock at the port on the first week of October 4.

Vijayan wished that the newly unveiled logo would carry forward the glory of the international seaport across the world.

Kerala Minister for Ports, Ahamed Devarkovil delivered the presidential address.

Earlier this month, he had said that three more ships would be coming to Vizhinjam, one in October and two in November after the arrival of the first ship.

He said the port, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 7,700 crore, was expected to be commissioned by May next year.

"We hope to commission the port by May next year," Devarkovil had said, adding that Adani Ports Private Ltd has decided to complete all the works by December this year.

Seventy five per cent of the breakwater construction was also complete, he had added.

The Vizhinjam port is being constructed under the public-private partnership model.

The Adani Group is the private partner in the development of Vizhinjam port, which is going to be one of the largest ports in the world once commissioned.

The project, which was scheduled to be commissioned in 2019, got delayed due to several issues related to land acquisition.

Vizhinjam had also witnessed violent protests as fishermen in the area opposed the project, alleging that the port could adversely affect their livelihood. PTI LGK KH