Kerala-EU conclave secures Rs 7,288 cr in investment proposals

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) In a major boost to Kerala’s maritime economy, the state has received investment proposals worth Rs 7,288 crore at the two-day Kerala-European Union conclave, 'Blue Tides', held in Kovalam, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said on Friday.

Addressing the valedictory session, Cherian said the proposals came from 28 investors. The European Union, the key partner of the conclave along with the Government of India, urged the state to establish a platform for sustained engagement with EU countries, he added.

“This conclave has not only achieved what it set out to do, but its outcome has exceeded expectations and set an example for the country,” Cherian said, noting that the event marked the beginning of a significant push for Kerala’s fisheries sector.

He also recalled Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s inaugural remarks that the conclave had opened doors for innovation and sustainable, inclusive development of both seas and the coast.

The minister said 28 investors signed expressions of interest at the conclave.

European Union Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, who also spoke at the conclave, said in a statement that during an interaction with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the ambassadors had submitted a proposal to create a platform for engaging with EU states, as 'Team Europe' saw many avenues for cooperation with Kerala.

Delphin added that the EU envoys viewed the conclave as a continuation of the global 'blue economy' summit held in France earlier this year.

He said his team covered substantial ground during discussions with Kerala officials and identified several areas for potential collaboration, particularly in healthcare and IT.

Recalling the wide range of topics discussed in the panel sessions, Kerala Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak noted that the conclave touched upon sustainability, cutting-edge technology, climate change resilience, and global cooperation on logistics, the release said.

Kerala’s special representative in New Delhi, Professor K V Thomas, was quoted as saying that despite hurdles in the run-up to the conclave, strong support from the chief minister and the organisational capacity of Cherian helped the state successfully host the event. PTI HMP SSK