Kerala eyes domestic tourist footfalls to cross 3 crore this year

Mumbai: Kerala is expecting the domestic tourist footfalls to cross 3 crore this calendar year as the state focuses on premium travellers and adding new destinations as well as products, a senior official from Kerala Tourism said on Tuesday.
In 2024, the state's tourism was hit following landslides and cloudburst in Wayanad in July, Kerala Tourism information officer P K Sooraj told PTI.
The state witnessed footfalls of over 2.22 crore domestic visitors and over 7 lakh foreign tourists, he added.
"However, this year there has been no such unfortunate incidents so far and Kerala is already witnessing a massive surge in arrivals. The state is also offering a string of newly added destinations besides the time-tested backwaters, beaches and hill stations. Therefore, we are hopeful to do better compared to 2024, and are expecting the domestic tourist footfalls to cross 3 crores and attract more international tourists as well," he added.
The state is promoting festivals to attract more tourists to the state, including the Kochi-Muziris Biennale (December 12, 2025 - March 31, 2026), the Champions Boat League (CBL) that has started from September 19 and will culminate on December 6 at Kainakkary in Alappuzha.
Kerala Tourism is also focusing on India's first travel literary festival, 'Yaanam 2025: Tales, Trails & Journeys', from October 17-19, at Ranga Kala Kendram, Varkala, Kerala, in order to attract diverse travellers, Sooraj added.
"We are getting tourists from across the country, however, due to accessibility the footfalls from states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are more. Similarly, among international tourists the state witnesses more footfalls from countries like Germany, the UK and the US," he said when asked about top source markets, both domestic as well as overseas.
The state is also attracting tourists for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE).
"Kerala, endowed with natural beauty, vibrant culture and rich heritage, is quickly emerging as a preferred hub not only for destination weddings but also for MICE events. With its landscapes, world-class facilities and seamless blend of tradition and modernity, we are attracting event planners, couples and corporate clients looking for a distinctive and memorable experience," Sooraj added.