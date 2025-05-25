Kerala Financial Corporation reports record net profit

Thiruvananthapuram, May 25 (PTI) Kerala Financial Corporation (KFC), the state-run development financial institution, has announced its highest-ever annual net profit of Rs 98.16 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2025, marking a 32.56 per cent rise from the previous year.

The Corporation’s total loan portfolio crossed the Rs 8,000 crore mark for the first time, reaching Rs 8011.99 crore.

Its net worth also rose to Rs 1,328.83 crore, reflecting strong financial health, an official release said here on Sunday.

KFC’s improved performance comes on the back of continued government support.

The Kerala government has so far infused Rs 920 crore in share capital, including Rs 500 crore during the current administration.

This backing has enabled the Corporation to provide loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at interest rates starting from five per cent, said State Finance Minister K N Balagopal in a social media post.

In FY 2024–25, KFC received an additional Rs 200 crore in share capital, which helped it improve its Capital Adequacy Ratio to 28.26 per cent, well above the 15 per cent required by the Reserve Bank of India for non-banking financial companies.

The Corporation also reduced its Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) to 2.67 per cent from 2.88 per cent, while Net NPA dropped to 0.61 per cent from 0.68 per cent.

KFC sanctioned Rs 4002.57 crore in loans during the year, with disbursements at Rs 3918.40 crore and recoveries of Rs.3980.76 crore.

“This performance highlights KFC’s sound lending practices. With a Net NPA of less than 1 per cent, we remain committed to strengthening Kerala’s MSME and startup ecosystems,” said Managing Director Dr Sriram Venkitaraman IAS.

Through the Chief Minister’s Entrepreneurship Development Programme (CMEDP), KFC has supported 3028 MSMEs with Rs 1030.89 crore in loans at 5 per cent interest, creating around 81,634 jobs.

Under the Startup Kerala Scheme, 72 startups received collateral-free loans totalling Rs 95.20 crore.

Looking ahead, KFC aims to expand its loan portfolio to Rs 10,000 crore by the end of 2025.

To achieve this, the Corporation will broaden its focus to include tourism and other emerging sectors.

It also plans a major digital upgrade to improve services and operational efficiency, Venkitaraman added.