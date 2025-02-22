Kerala gets EoIs for investments worth over Rs 1.53 lakh crore

Kochi, Feb 22 (PTI) Kerala received Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for investments worth over Rs 1.53 lakh crore at the two-day investor summit that ended on Saturday.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said EoIs have been received from more than 370 companies.

"It is a new beginning of a united Kerala to transform Kerala into an investment friendly state," Rajeeve said, adding that the summit saw more than 5,000 delegates.

Announcing EoIs worth about Rs 1,53,905.,67 crore, the minister asserted that the state is looking only for realistic investment proposals.

For the EoIs, there will be a dashboard-based fast-track mechanism and follow-up of the proposals.

A dedicated toll-free investment number and email address will be notified, the minister added. PTI RAM TRB