Kerala gets EoIs for investments worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore

Kochi, Feb 22 (PTI) Kerala received Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for investments worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore at the two-day investor summit that ended on Saturday.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve said EoIs have been received from more than 370 companies during the summit.

"It is a new beginning of a united Kerala to transform Kerala into an investment friendly state," Rajeeve said, adding that the summit saw more than 5,000 delegates.

Announcing about EoIs worth Rs 1,52,905.67 crore at the valedictory session, the minister asserted that the state is looking only for realistic investment proposals.

For the EoIs, there will be a dashboard-based fast-track mechanism and follow-up of the proposals.

A dedicated toll-free investment number and email address will be notified, the minister said.

The two-day Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) also saw the participation of Union ministers, Opposition leaders of the state, foreign ministers and industrialists, among others.

At the valedictory session, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal mentioned about the changes and potential of the state, which he said will soon become a USD 1-trillion economy.

There is policy stability in the state under the nearly nine years of rule of the LDF government. "Atmosphere in the state is fast changing in Kerala," he added.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs George Kurien mentioned the benefits of cooperative federalism.

Recently, Kurien, a BJP leader, triggered a political controversy saying that if Kerala wants more funds from the Centre, the state should declare that it is backward in terms of education, infrastructure, and social welfare.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Kerala Assembly P K Kunhalikutty assured that the state will only be "investor friendly".

Amid differences over various issues between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Opposition, Kunhalikutty, also a former industries minister, stressed the Opposition will cooperate when it comes to investments. PTI RAM TRB